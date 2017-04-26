Lynn Officers Help Deliver Baby

LYNN (CBS) — Two Lynn Police officers helped a woman deliver her baby boy Monday.
Officers Jennifer Almonte and Kelly Aylward arrived at the parents’ apartment building after a man called 911 because his wife was going into labor.
They delivered the baby boy right there in the hallway of the apartment complex. But that wasn’t the only complication–the baby was blue, and not breathing.
Thankfully, the officers were able to revive him while keeping the mother calm.
“I was trying to be as encouraging as possible,” said Officer Almonte. ” ‘You’re doing a great job, I see the baby’s head, it’s beautiful, I can see so much hair, you’re going to have a beautiful baby,’ But to Kelly, it was like, ‘Hand me this!’ ”
Baby Evan is a healthy 7 lbs. and 14 oz., and both mother and baby are doing great.