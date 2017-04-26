Lynn Officers Help Deliver Baby

April 26, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Lynn, Lynn Police

LYNN (CBS) — Two Lynn Police officers helped a woman deliver her baby boy Monday.

Officers Jennifer Almonte and Kelly Aylward arrived at the parents’ apartment building after a man called 911 because his wife was going into labor.

lynn officers Lynn Officers Help Deliver Baby

Lynn Police Officers Kelly Aylward and Jennifer Almonte describe delivering the baby. (WBZ-TV)

They delivered the baby boy right there in the hallway of the apartment complex. But that wasn’t the only complication–the baby was blue, and not breathing.

Thankfully, the officers were able to revive him while keeping the mother calm.

llynpolicebaby Lynn Officers Help Deliver Baby

Lynn Police officers and mother (Photo Credit: Lynn Police)

“I was trying to be as encouraging as possible,” said Officer Almonte. ” ‘You’re doing a great job, I see the baby’s head, it’s beautiful, I can see so much hair, you’re going to have a beautiful baby,’ But to Kelly, it was like, ‘Hand me this!’ ”

Baby Evan is a healthy 7 lbs. and 14 oz., and both mother and baby are doing great.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia