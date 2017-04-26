Winchester Students Chosen For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Carnegie Hall Performance

WINCHESTER (CBS) – Practice has paid off for a group of Winchester High School students who will get the chance to perform on an iconic stage.

The students, who are a part of the school’s choir, were selected to perform Saturday at Carnegie Hall during a national youth choir festival.

“It’s an incredibly big deal for these kids,” said choir director Joel Buford. “It’s so much fun. I think it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids, and me too. The whole thing is going to be great.”

Buford submitted an audition tape showcasing the Winchester choir’s skills and heard back that the students had been selected for the prestigious New York City performance.

Student Madison McAullife talked to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker about the upcoming festival.

“I think it’s awesome just to show how much our choir program has grown over the course of four years,” she said. “It’s also brought all the grades together into one unified sound.”

Buford praised his students’ hard work that helped them earn their spot at Carnegie Hall.

“These kids, in my personal opinion I have the best of the best,” said Buford. “They work hard, they’re committed, they’re dedicated, they’re respectful and they’re thoughtful to each other and to me. It’s the best group of kids you’d want to take to something like this.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

