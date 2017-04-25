What Drama? Pedroia Says All Is Well In Red Sox Clubhouse

BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia said there is no drama in the Red Sox clubhouse following a few tense days in Baltimore.

Pedroia, who is ready to return to the field after being spiked by Baltimore’s Manny Machado over the weekend, assured reporters that there are no issues within the Red Sox clubhouse. There is no mutiny between the Boston second baseman and his teammates after Matt Barnes went head hunting on Machado on Sunday, as many speculated following the wild weekend in Baltimore.

From the Boston dugout in Baltimore, Pedroia could be seen telling Machaco “That’s not me” after the Orioles third baseman was nearly plunked by Barnes, and called it a “mishandled situation” following Boston’s win.

But it sounds like the Red Sox had a team meeting on Tuesday, and Pedroia told reporters said they are united following the weekend’s events.

“We all talked about that. We’re going to keep it in house,” said Pedroia. “We all have each others’ backs. Everybody knows how everybody feels about each other.”

Manager John Farrell said he didn’t sense any issues between his players following their trip to Baltimore.

“I didn’t feel any rift in the clubhouse because of what transpired,” said Farrell. “Any conversation that might have been needed was had, and we’re on to the series [against the Yankees].

“What’s done is done. One thing I will say is, whether we’re challenged by injuries, performance or something that takes place between the lines, I’m very confident this is a team that has one another’s back and we handle it as a team,” added Farrell.

“It’s over,” Pedroia said of the incident. “I know we don’t play today and you guys need something to talk about but we’re past it.”

We’ll see how the Orioles feel about the situation next week when they come to Fenway for a four-game series on Monday. Boston and Baltimore will play 14 more times during the regular season, leaving plenty of room for more fireworks between the two AL East rivals.