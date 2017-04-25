Red Sox Place Pablo Sandoval On 10-Day Disabled List with Knee Sprain

BOSTON (CBS) — Pablo Sandoval won’t be manning the hot corner for the Red Sox anytime soon.
The Red Sox placed their third baseman on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee sprain on Tuesday, retroactive to April 24.
Sandoval injured his knee in the seventh inning of Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles diving for a ball at third, and underwent an MRI on Monday.
While Sandoval leads Boston with three homers on the season, he has mostly struggled at the plate with a .213 batting average and .646 OPS in his 67 plate appearances. He also leads the team with four errors in 17 games at third.
Sandoval played in just three games for the Red Sox last season before a shoulder injury ended his campaign. He’s currently in the third year of a five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston in 2014.
To fill Sandoval’s spot on the 25-man roster, infielder Josh Rutledge has been activated from the 10-day DL following a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland.