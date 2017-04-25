WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Joe Mathieu Leaving Morning Anchor Seat At WBZ NewsRadio

April 25, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Joe Mathieu, WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) – There is a big change coming to Boston morning radio. WBZ NewsRadio 1030 announced that anchor Joe Mathieu will be leaving the station at the end of April.

Mathieu’s voice has been greeting morning listeners on WBZ-AM for the last six years. His final day on the air will be Friday, April 28.

Prior to taking over the morning microphone, Mathieu ran the POTUS channel on XM Satellite radio. He also previously worked at CBS Marketwatch, providing business reports for WBZ, among other stations.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Joe Mathieu. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s been an honor anchoring mornings at WBZ,” Mathieu said. “Whether I was reporting from Washington or from the deck of an aircraft carrier it was a pleasure to bring important stories to Boston and to share time on the air with my co-anchor Deb Lawler and to work with so many talented professionals in the WBZ newsroom.”

“Joe’s versatility as an anchor, reporter, and his experience covering the White House were valuable assets to WBZ and he will be missed,” News & Program Director Peter Casey said in a statement to the WBZ staff.

