WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Keller @ Large: How A Big Lie Persists

April 25, 2017 6:43 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Armenian Genocide, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – The facts are not in serious dispute.

Between 1915 and 1923 the Ottoman Empire, precursor to today’s Republic of Turkey, systematically exterminated 1.5 million Armenians, a precursor to the Holocaust which is considered the modern world’s first act of genocide, the deliberate mass killing of a targeted group.

The documentary evidence is overwhelming – photos, eyewitness accounts, the journalism of the time.

Monday was Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day around the world and thousands marched in Yerevan, burning the Turkish flag and displaying the flags of some of the 28 nations that formally acknowledge what occurred as genocide.

But despite the fact that 45 out of 50 U.S. states recognize the genocide, including Massachusetts, where there is a memorial to the horror in downtown Boston, the U.S. government still does not call this slaughter by its rightful name.

memorial Keller @ Large: How A Big Lie Persists

Armenian Heritage Park in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

Donald Trump is the latest president to shirk this responsibility, conforming in his statement Monday to the Turkish government preferred language.

President Barack Obama actually promised Armenians he would call it genocide if elected, then reneged on that vow. When confronted on that a couple of years ago and told that even the pope calls it genocide, Obama had the nerve to claim the pope doesn’t face the political pressures that he does.

This is a blight on the notion that truth and justice are part of the American way.

If even the U.S. is willing to be intimidated by Turkish politicians from telling the truth about one of mankind’s worst atrocities, then an awful truth becomes apparent – fake news has won, and grotesque denial is ascendant.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia