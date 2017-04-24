WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Sean Hannity Calls Sexual Harassment Accusation ‘100% False’

April 24, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Fox News, Sean Hannity

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says accusations of sexual harassment from a former Fox News guest are “100% false and a complete fabrication.”

Debbie Schlussel tells Tulsa, Oklahoma, radio station KFAQ that Hannity repeatedly asked her to come to his hotel with him during a book signing event and a broadcast of his show in Detroit. She says Hannity called her after the show and yelled at her. She says “it was made clear to me that I didn’t go back to his hotel with him.”

Hannity responded to the New York Daily News in a statement . He says Schlussel has been lying about him for over a decade “in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch” his reputation.

sean hannity Sean Hannity Calls Sexual Harassment Accusation 100% False

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Schlussel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Hannity’s statement.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

