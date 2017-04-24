New Ranking Names The ‘Best Places To Live In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – The best place to live in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is Lexington.
That’s according to a list from Niche.com, a website that uses data and reviews to help people choose schools and neighborhoods.
This ranking looked at “crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and local amenities” in Bay State communities.
Lexington receives an A+ when it comes to its public schools, though nightlife in the town where the Revolutionary War began only gets a B.
Rounding out the top 10 are Sharon, Sudbury, Newton, Wayland, Belmont, Boxborough, Wellesley, Brookline and Weston.
Several Boston neighborhoods also make the top 100, including the West End, the South Boston waterfront, Back Bay and the Fenway.