Ultra Runner Hits Belmont Track For 24 Hours To Help Addicts

BELMONT (CBS) — A former addict turned ultra-runner is taking on a huge challenge Monday morning for a good cause.
Henry Ward, a recovering alcoholic and addict, is running on the Belmont High School track for a full 24 hours to raise money for scholarships for programs to fight addiction.
“I want to share the message that, if I can change, honestly anybody can change,” Ward told WBZ-TV. “But you have to get help. You have to admit that you have a problem, you have to go into treatment and get help.”
Ward ran the Boston Marathon route three times to raise money for addiction-related charities, and he’s hoping to continue his mission today.