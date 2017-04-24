WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Ultra Runner Hits Belmont Track For 24 Hours To Help Addicts

April 24, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: Belmont, Henry Ward, recovering alcoholic, ultra runner

BELMONT (CBS) — A former addict turned ultra-runner is taking on a huge challenge Monday morning for a good cause.

Henry Ward on the Belmont High track Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Henry Ward, a recovering alcoholic and addict, is running on the Belmont High School track for a full 24 hours to raise money for scholarships for programs to fight addiction.

“I want to share the message that, if I can change, honestly anybody can change,” Ward told WBZ-TV. “But you have to get help. You have to admit that you have a problem, you have to go into treatment and get help.”

Ultra runner Henry Ward. (WBZ-TV)

Ward ran the Boston Marathon route three times to raise money for addiction-related charities, and he’s hoping to continue his mission today.

