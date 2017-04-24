1 Person Killed In East Bridgewater House Fire

April 24, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: East Bridgewater, Fatal, Fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — One person has been killed in a fire at a home in East Bridgewater, according to the State Fire Marshall.

Firefighters from multiple towns were called to the house on Beaver Village Way just after 9:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say the towns of Bridgewater, Whitman, West Bridgewater, Brockton, and Hanson assisted East Bridgewater in fighting the flames.

Fire damage at a home on Beaver Village Way in East Bridgewater. (WBZ-TV)

Fire damage at a home on Beaver Village Way in East Bridgewater. (WBZ-TV)

Two people have been displaced, according to the Red Cross Dispatcher.

No further information about the victim or the fire investigation is available at this time.

