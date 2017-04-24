1 Person Killed In East Bridgewater House Fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — One person has been killed in a fire at a home in East Bridgewater, according to the State Fire Marshall.
Firefighters from multiple towns were called to the house on Beaver Village Way just after 9:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say the towns of Bridgewater, Whitman, West Bridgewater, Brockton, and Hanson assisted East Bridgewater in fighting the flames.
Two people have been displaced, according to the Red Cross Dispatcher.
No further information about the victim or the fire investigation is available at this time.