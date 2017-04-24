WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Charlestown Little League Considering New Safety Measures After Tragic Accident

April 24, 2017 6:19 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Baseball, cardiac arrest, Charlestown, CPR, Critical Condition, defibrillator, Paul Burton

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — A boy is left in critical condition after a friendly pick-up baseball game went wrong on Sunday.

“He pitched the ball. The ball then hit the child in the chest,” Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Edmund Hassan said.

The boy then fell to the ground and went into cardiac arrest, police said.

Quick responding emergency crews were able to restore a pulse to the child.

“We arrived and found the child in cardiac arrest. CPR and defibrillator were used and we were able to restore vital signs on the field,” Hassan said.

Charlestown Little League Al Carrier said an incident like this is “a very rare occurrence.”

“In the past year, I’ve heard of maybe four cases like this, where this has actually happened,” he said.

Carrier added that opening day is next week in Charlestown. While they have a comprehensive safety program in place, heart guard equipment is only optional.

“Clearly, does it make sense to have something like that?” Carrier said. “If my son was pitching, if my daughter was pitching, yes, probably a good idea.”

He continued, “Should it should be mandatory? The league is going to discuss this.”

Until then, his main concern is the injured boy.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family of this young nine-year-old boy. This is a tragic accident.”

The boy is being closely monitored at Mass General Hospital with his family by his side.

