Bruce Cassidy ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Return As Bruins Head Coach

April 24, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Bruce Cassidy, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruce Cassidy may still be just the “interim” head coach of the Boston Bruins, but that tag could be gone sooner rather than later.

Cassidy spoke to reporters after the Bruins’ Game 6 loss to the Senators about his desire to return to the team next season as the permanent head coach. When asked about what will change with the team moving forward, he stopped short of assuming that he or anyone else would be back.

“Well, now we’re making a lot of assumptions,” said Cassidy. “That will be determined going forward by management … it’s a tough question to answer.”

But when asked if he wanted to be back, Cassidy had no doubt: “Absolutely, 100 percent.”

Despite the Bruins’ quick playoff exit, Cassidy has a good chance to stay on as head coach for merely getting them back there. The Bruins went 18-8-1 in 27 games after Cassidy took over for Claude Julien, playing well enough down the stretch to return to postseason hockey after a two-year absence.

It remains to be seen whether the interest in Cassidy staying on as the permanent head coach is mutual from the Bruins front office, but many of the team’s younger players are familiar with the coach’s work with the AHL’s Providence Bruins and many others improved their play after the coaching change was made. Cassidy has paid his dues in the organization and he certainly appears like a good fit at head coach moving forward.

