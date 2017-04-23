Pet Parade: Pittie Love Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Pittie Love Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.
Emily Boldin, who fosters dogs for Pittie Love, talked about the organization’s name.
“These dogs get a terrible rap, and they might be the most loving and loyal dogs you will ever meet.”
Dolly, who just turned one, loves to snuggle. She loves people, other dogs, and even kids!
Sheena is seven years old, and came to Pittie Love as an owner surrender. She’s very curious about cats, so she should probably not be in a household with them. She’s healthy and active, and likes kids.
Chet, Pittie Love’s resident puppy, is 9 months old. He has a unique chocolate brown color, and is a love bug–when he settles down.
For more information, visit PittieLoveRescue.org.