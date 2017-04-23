WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
April 23, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Pet Parade, Pit Bulls, Pittie Love Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from Pittie Love Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Emily Boldin, who fosters dogs for Pittie Love, talked about the organization’s name.

“These dogs get a terrible rap, and they might be the most loving and loyal dogs you will ever meet.”

Dolly, who just turned one, loves to snuggle. She loves people, other dogs, and even kids!

pet2 Pet Parade: Pittie Love Rescue

Sheena. (WBZ-TV)

Sheena is seven years old, and came to Pittie Love as an owner surrender. She’s very curious about cats, so she should probably not be in a household with them. She’s healthy and active, and likes kids.

pet1 Pet Parade: Pittie Love Rescue

Chet. (WBZ-TV)

Chet, Pittie Love’s resident puppy, is 9 months old. He has a unique chocolate brown color, and is a love bug–when he settles down.

For more information, visit PittieLoveRescue.org.

