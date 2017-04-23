Senators Eliminate Bruins With Game 6 Overtime Win

BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins season came to an end Sunday at TD Garden after the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 overtime win in Game 6 to eliminate Boston on its home ice.
Clarke MacArthur ended things with a power play goal in overtime, sending Ottawa into the next round.
Drew Stafford opened the scoring with a first period goal, but Ottawa struck back for two second period goals to take the 2-1 lead.
Patrice Bergeron knotted things up two minutes into the third period. Though Boston dominated much of the third period, they were unable to find the back of the net again.
Sunday marked the fourth overtime contest in six games between the Bruins and Senators.
The Senators advanced to the second round with their 4-2 series win.
Ottawa will now face the New York Rangers after eliminating the Bruins.