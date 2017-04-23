Boy Hit In Chest By Baseball Rushed To Hospital

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — A nine-year-old boy remains in critical condition after he was hit by a baseball Sunday afternoon.
Investigators say, the child, who was pitching, was struck in the chest by a line drive and knocked unconscious.
CPR and defibrillator helped to restore vital signs aand he was then taken to Mass General Hospital, according to officials.
The incident occurred during a pickup game at the Ryan playground baseball field in Charlestown.
“We saved a life today,” says #bostonems. A defibrillator was used, and other lifesaving measures. The boy was hit in the chest.
Police collected evidence at scene. photo by Karyn Regal #WBZpic.twitter.com/UIeORsDCWe
“A fire crew and a Boston EMS ambulance were here in just a couple of minutes, started CPR, employed a defibrillator,” explained Deputy Supt. Edmund Hassan. “The paramedics were a few minutes behind, and they continued care using medications and advanced life support measures. We did get vital signs back here in the field and then transported to [the boy] to Mass General Hospital.”
Police could also be seen marking evidence at the scene.
