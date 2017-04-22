Runners Jog In Cambridge To Honor Fallen Hero Pat Tillman

BOSTON (CBS) – Runners across the country and in Cambridge turned out Saturday to honor a man considered to be a hero.

Hundreds of runners hit the trails for the “Pat Run,” a charity run to honor Pat Tillman, the pro football player who left the NFL to join the Army after 9/11.

Tillman was killed in action by friendly fire while he served in an Army Ranger unit in Afghanistan.

Local organizer Gabriel Gomez says the runners participate to honor Tillman’s willingness to serve.

“We’re here to honor Pat’s legacy, Pat Tillman. He’s the one who left the NFL, a lucrative career, and decided to enlist in the Army because he felt a sense of patriotism after 9/11,” Gomez said. “He thought that there was something bigger than himself. That’s what it’s all about here.”

The run is 4.2 miles because Tillman wore number 42 in college.

Money raised in the charity event goes to scholarships for veterans or to their families.