Firefighters, Police, EMTs, And Military Playing Hockey For Charity

By Mike “Sarge” Riley, 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030

MARLBORO (CBS) — Over 900 firefighters, police, EMT, and military personnel from around the country will be lacing up their skates this weekend at the Hero’s Cup Tournament.

Sudbury firefighter Mike Matros ran the Boston Marathon in 2016 for the Last Call Foundation in memory of fallen Boston firefighter Michael Kennedy, who lost his life in the Beacon Street fire in March 2014. Matros had a charitable hockey game featuring the Sudbury and Framingham fire departments on the ice, and that game raised $15,000.

Tickets are available now for the Hero's Cup Hockey Tournament

$10 per event

$25 Weekend passhttps://t.co/xS8TW5Aoma — Heros Cup Hockey (@HerosCupHockey) February 13, 2017

The game quickly caught interest from other fire and police departments in the area and throughout the country.

“It was so well marketed and advertised that people thought it was a tournament,” Matros told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Mike “Sarge” Riley. “So, actually before the game last year even started, I said, let’s do a tournament.”

Fast forward to this weekend, where 56 total teams comprised of first responders and every branch of the military hit the ice at the New England Sports Center from 16 different states and 2 different countries.

Matros says 100% of donations go toward charity, and the Last Call Foundation receives 25% of all donations received and the other 75% goes back to the teams’ charity of their choice. Every team will bring back money to their charity by the end of the weekend based on where they finish in the tournament standings, with over 40 different organizations represented.

“Every team will bring something back to their charity, no matter if they finish in first or last place,” Matros said.

For more information on the Hero’s Cup Hockey Tournament visit www.heroscuphockey.com

Listen to Mike “Sarge” Riley’s Podcast With Mike Matros

Mike “Sarge” Riley can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ NewsRadio 1030 AM. Find him on Twitter @Sarge985