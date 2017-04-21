Woman Assaulted At MBTA Station While Chaperoning Children

BOSTON (CBS)- A woman was assaulted on the platform of Lechmere Station, while supervising elementary school children returning from a field trip.
The group was traveling back on the Green Line, when a man and his dog boarded at North Station.
The woman asked the man to keep the dog away from the children. The man allegedly responded with shouting and obscene language.
He allegedly threatened to kill the woman and bragged of “killing people for less.”
After exiting the train at Lechmere Station, the suspect assaulted the woman and left the area towards the direction of Cambridge Side Galleria.
Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call 617-222-1050 or text your tip to 873873.