Tom Brady Posts Rally Message For Isaiah Thomas, Celtics: ‘It’s How You Come Back’

April 21, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, NBA Playoffs, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — A man who has crafted a few comebacks of his own on the game’s biggest stage is wishing the Boston Celtics some luck as they try to dig themselves out of a 2-0 series hole against the Chicago Bulls.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a good luck message to Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon, as the C’s gear up for Game 3 in Chicago on Friday night:

It's how you come back. Good luck tonight #YourTurn

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Brady and the Patriots are just a few months removed from their amazing Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots trailed 28-3 late in the third quarter but overcame all the odds en route to a 34-28 overtime victory, the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady took home MVP honors for the fourth time in his career.

The Celtics lost the first two games of their first-round series in Boston, and are in danger of becoming just the sixth 1-seed in NBA history to lose to an 8-seed in the first round of the playoffs.

But with Tom Brady on their side, it’s hard to imagine they do anything but win-out the rest of the postseason.

