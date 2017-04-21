Sharon Group Home Employee Charged With Abusing Developmentally Disabled Resident

SHARON (CBS) – Police have charged a Sharon group home employee with abusing a developmentally disabled resident using a shower rod.
Sharon Police began an investigation into the reported abuse, which stemmed from an incident on Tuesday.
Staff members alerted police to the abuse, and after an investigation police arrested Patricia Afriyie-Yeboah of Stoughton.
The 22-year-old group home resident was not seriously injured.
Afriyie-Yeboah was suspended immediately after the incident was reported.
She was arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a disabled person.