Police: Multiple Coyote Attacks On Dogs Reported In Concord

CONCORD (CBS) — Concord Police are warning residents to keep a close eye on their dogs after multiple coyote attacks on dogs have been reported.

According to officials, three attacks have occurred in the area of Estabrook Woods between April 18 and 20.

Each of the attacks occurred at the beginning of the trail on Estabrook Road while the dogs were not on leashes.

Reports also said that the dogs approached what could be a coyote den containing pups.

The coyote, described as weighing 60 to 80 pounds, bit each of the dogs that approached and then tracked the dogs until they left the area, police said.

Concord PD advises to avoid the area, especially until May while coyote pups go through “weaning season” and adult coyotes actively protect them.

Police gave the following safety tips to prevent coyote attacks:

Leash pets at all times if outdoors.

Do not approach, feed, pet, or try to interact with coyotes.

Don’t hesitate to scare or threaten coyotes with loud noises or bright lights.

Cut back brushes at the edges of your yard, these areas provide cover for coyotes and their prey.

Secure garbage inside when possible and tough plastic containers with tight-fitting lids. Take out trash when the morning pick up is scheduled, not the previous night.

Keep compost in secure, vented containers, and keep barbecue grills clean to reduce attractive odors.

Keep bird feeder areas clean. Remove feeders if coyotes are regularly seen around the yard.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the coyote is in its own habitat and people should stay away from the area.