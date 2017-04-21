Massachusetts’ First National ‘Teacher Of The Year’ Honored At Friday Celebration

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts’ first national Teacher of the Year Sydney Chaffee was honored at a Huntington Theater ceremony Friday.

The Codman Academy Charter School teacher was named national Teacher of the Year Thursday by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

She said this is the first time she has been on the Huntington stage herself.

“For the past ten years, I have watched my students perform on the Huntington stages. “I’ve always envied my students because I wanted to be up on this stage. I’ve envied their pride and their accomplishments, and the beauty of their performances.”

She said her success is because of the teamwork.

“This work would be impossible without teamwork and trust, and risk and love,” Chaffee said. “Thank you to my Codman people, which include members of the board and the Codman Square Help Center for pushing me to be a better educator.”

“Working alongside you has made me smarter and more empathetic. I will do everything I can to represent you this year because your great work deserves to be in the spotlight,” Chaffee said.

Sydney Chaffee is the first teacher from Massachusetts to be named national teacher of the year in the 65-year history of the award. pic.twitter.com/D9IWWQydkE — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) April 21, 2017

In his comments at the ceremony, Governor Charlie Baker said it’s no surprise that Chaffee won the award nationally.

“I remember last year when you won the Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award I remember thinking, that’s interesting,” Baker said. “At the time I didn’t know there was a national award. But if you had said to me, ‘Who would be a good candidate to be national teacher of the year?’ Well, of course it would be somebody who was Massachusetts Teacher of the Year because Massachusetts teachers play at a very high level to begin with.”

“If you’re a hall of fame player relative to what’s going on here in the Commonwealth, that would put you in a very special place,” Baker said.

A great example of what's wonderful about education here in the Commonwealth. Congrats to Codman & to Sydney – and gratitude for all you do. https://t.co/8pkLVafv2a — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) April 21, 2017

Baker added that for Chaffee, the kids are her focus.

“With Sydney Chaffee it’s very clear it’s all about the kids–the experience, the excitement, and the work.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports