Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino Is Really Stressing Out Some Baristas

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The internet has lost its mind over the limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino – and apparently so have Starbucks baristas.

The sugary frozen drink that changes flavor and color with a stir of the straw debuted on Wednesday and is only available until Sunday.

A young man who is a Starbucks barista in Colorado described the “insane” scene at his location.

“I have never been so stressed out in my entire life,” Braden Burson said in a video that’s going viral on Twitter. “My hands are completely sticky.”

He says people were coming in left and right on Wednesday.

“If you love us as baristas, don’t order it,” he said. “For the love of God and everything that is good, don’t get the Unicorn Frappuccino!”

Starbucks says in a statement it’s reaching out to Burson “to talk about his experience and how to make it better.”

But his rant is clearly resonating with some fellow baristas.

@iambburson @Starbucks YES LITERALLY I MADE LIKE 20 IN A ROW AND ALMOST CRIED — sawah steves (@sarah_beth87) April 20, 2017

@LisaDanielle123 @iambburson @Starbucks Dude my store completely sold out of all of it in 6 hours. We were supposed to have it til the 23rd lmao nope but ppl still come asking — Xime💞 (@Ximenabby_) April 20, 2017

And regular customers say their local Starbucks has been overwhelmed by Unicorn Frappuccino seekers.

I just passed a Starbucks drive thru and the line is insane. Y'all are embarrassing with this unicorn frapp — PAUL (@KweenPaul) April 20, 2017

Currently in a crowded #Starbucks and I'm not exaggerating when I say that every single person has ordered a Unicorn Frappuccino — Victoria Cleveland (@toria_land) April 19, 2017

A large Unicorn Frappuccino contains a whopping 76 grams of sugar. A can of Coca Cola has 39 grams.

