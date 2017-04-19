WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ Cares: Donated Sport Equipment From Good Sports Help Youths Nationwide

April 19, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Doug Cope, Good Sports, Mike Wright, Santo Dettore, WBZ Cares

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, WBZ Cares highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month’s organization, “Good Sports,” a Quincy-based organization that gives all kids the lifelong benefits of sports and physical activity by providing sporting equipment to those most in need.

Good Sports has donated sporting equipment to groups in all 50-states. More than $20-million-dollars’ worth, and it’s all stored at a warehouse in Norwood before it’s shipped out.

“We have a lot of track shoes, football cleats baseball equipment, baseball bats, baseball helmets, catchers equipment, a lot of apparel for different sports, jerseys, shorts, pants,” said Mike Wright, Community Partnerships Manager with Good Sports.

Wright says the equipment is distributed nationally to all in need.

“We have organizations in all 50 states that are in need of it. so whenever they have a need for it, they have access to an online catalog. So they can log on at any time, see what we currently have in our inventory and they are able to select, and pick and choose items that would best impact their programs at that time and submit a request for it,” he said.

The Good Sports Boston Young Professionals Board helps raise money to keep the organization going. Santo Dettore is board chairman.

“Operational Capitol for them is very important and we raise unrestricted funds so that the operation and the lights can be kept on and they can do more things and hire more people and expand their team,” said Santo Dettore, Chairman of Good Sports.

He said they raise money for Good Sports in several ways.

“The events range from parties that are in the name of “Good Sports” to raise awareness…we also hold a number of fitness events at Boutique Fitness Studios throughout the city, throughout the year. So we try to cater to a number of different folks, all in the name of an active healthy lifestyle,” he said.

In addition, Dettore says the equipment Good Sports gives out makes a big difference for kids.

“When kids open up a box of uniforms they all look the same and it gives them the sense of comradery. Gives them that sense of belonging, that they might not have had before. That they don’t have the nice shirt that another kid has or that they don’t have the other things that they do. ”

For more information about Good Sports, visit: goodsports.org or the WBZ Cares section on the CBSBoston.com website during the month of April.

