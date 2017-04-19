WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Braun Strowman’s Massive Suplex Of “The Big Show” Breaks The Ring

April 19, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Braun Strowman, Bryan Altman, Monday Night Raw, Pro Wrestling, The Big Show, The Taz Show, WWE

Bryan Altman

‘Big tree fall hard’ is what they say. That’s why as WWE wrestlers “The Big Show” and Braun Strowman made their way up to the top of the turnbuckle, fans held their breath with anticipation at what was to come.

The two men, who weigh in at a combined 768 pounds and stand at 7-foot and 6 foot 8 inches, respectively, made the earth shake, but also, made the ring break.

Strowman suplexed Big Show off of the top rope and onto the canvas below, causing the ring beneath the two heavyweights to buckle under the weight, tossing the official on the other end of the ring out of it and onto the floor below in the process.

While it was an incredible moment, it wasn’t the first time the ring had collapsed, and it certainly wasn’t the first time it happened and Big Show was involved.

In 2003 during a bout between Big Show and Brock Lesnar, the ring also collapsed on a similar suplex from Lesnar that left both men down and out for some time.

In 2011, The Big Show and Mark Henry reenacted the stunt once again at the Vengeance pay-per-view event.

Even though this wasn’t the first time, the stunt was still thoroughly appreciated by fans and pundits alike.

Former WWE great and host of “The Taz Show,” was actually in attendance as a ringside commentator for the original “ring-breaker” between Lesnar and The Big Show, but still appreciated the move reappearing on Monday Night Raw.

“It’s great,” Taz said on his show Tuesday morning. And I think it’s smart that WWE redid this spot.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia