Police: Man Wanted In Facebook Killing Shoots Himself To Death After Chase

ERIE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania police say the man sought in a killing posted to Facebook has shot himself to death after a chase.

The manhunt for Steve Stephens had stretched into a third day on Tuesday and far beyond the neighborhood where police said he shot a 74-year-old man who was picking up aluminum cans on Sunday after spending Easter with some of his children.

Authorities searched nationwide for Stephens, 37. A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture and prosecution.

Stephens posted a video of himself killing Robert Godwin Sr., a former foundry worker who had 10 children, police said. In it, he said, “I snapped, I just snapped.” But police would not speculate on what was behind it.

“Only Steve knows that,” Williams said.

In the video, Stephens told Godwin a woman’s name and said, “She’s the reason that this is about to happen to you.” Godwin did not seem to recognize the name.

The woman Stephens spoke of, Joy Lane, said in a text message to CBS that “we had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened.”

She also said Stephens was “a nice guy” who was good to her and her children.

Police say Stephens had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)