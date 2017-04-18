Fire Tears Through Cambridge Apartment Building

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Crews were fighting a fire at a two-story apartment building Tuesday morning.
Cambridge Fire got the call about the blaze on Reservoir Street shortly before 8 a.m.
There were three people inside the building when the fire broke out.
One man who was sleeping on the second floor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that a construction worker barged in and told them to get out.
All crews battling the fire were ordered out of the building, and were fighting it from the outside.
At one point, a mayday was issued, but it was then retracted.
The cause of the fire, which did extensive damage to the building, was not yet known.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports