Fire Tears Through Cambridge Apartment Building

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Crews were fighting a fire at a two-story apartment building Tuesday morning.

Cambridge Fire got the call about the blaze on Reservoir Street shortly before 8 a.m.

There were three people inside the building when the fire broke out.

One man who was sleeping on the second floor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that a construction worker barged in and told them to get out.

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to a fire on Reservoir Street in #Cambridge. The initial mayday call has been cancelled. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/NVdmsHqxwQ — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) April 18, 2017

All crews battling the fire were ordered out of the building, and were fighting it from the outside.

At one point, a mayday was issued, but it was then retracted.

Heavy fire in a house on Reservoir St. In #Cambridge pic.twitter.com/OSs9HHqFxv — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) April 18, 2017

The cause of the fire, which did extensive damage to the building, was not yet known.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports