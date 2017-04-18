BOSTON MARATHON: Video Highlights | Race Recaps | Photo Gallery | Complete Coverage

Fire Tears Through Cambridge Apartment Building

April 18, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Cambridge, Carl Stevens, Fire

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Crews were fighting a fire at a two-story apartment building Tuesday morning.

Cambridge Fire got the call about the blaze on Reservoir Street shortly before 8 a.m.

cambridge fire1 Fire Tears Through Cambridge Apartment Building

Cambridge firefighters battled a fire on Reservoir Street Tuesday. (Cambridge Fire Department)

There were three people inside the building when the fire broke out.

One man who was sleeping on the second floor told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that a construction worker barged in and told them to get out.

All crews battling the fire were ordered out of the building, and were fighting it from the outside.

At one point, a mayday was issued, but it was then retracted.

The cause of the fire, which did extensive damage to the building, was not yet known.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia