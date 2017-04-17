WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV | Finish Line Camera | 12:15PM: Heartbreak Hill
LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio | Follow Live Blog | Weather Forecast | Road Closures | Complete Coverage

Patriots Day Reenactment Brings Revolutionary War To Life

April 17, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Ben Parker, Concord, Lexington, Patriots Day, Reenactment, the american revolution

LEXINGTON (CBS) — Hundreds gathered at the Lexington Battle Green to celebrate the origin of Patriots Day early Monday morning.

The holiday commemorated the “shot heard around the world” and the beginning of the American Revolutionary War through a reenactment of the Battle of Lexington.

For spectators of all ages, the reenactment brought history to life.

“Captian Parker assembled his men in military formation with muskets and that’s why the Regulars just could not pass them by,” explained Barry, a Lexington Minuteman.

On April 19, 1775, eight Minutemen died on the Lexington Green. Others would lie injured as the British Red Coats continued on to Concord.

John is another member of the Lexington Minutemen. He has been a part of the reenactment for twenty-two years.

“When I first came out here I had a six-week-old baby. The person I was portraying also had a six-week-old baby,” John recalled. “And you think to yourself ‘What was he thinking when he was out here?’ It’s really awe-inspiring.”

John is sure these pioneering Minutemen knew what they were up against as they went face-to-face with the British.

“These people were impassioned. This wasn’t an event that happened because of this moment, this had been brewing for over two years,” John explained. “They were ready for a battle when these people came out here.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia