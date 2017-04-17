Family Of 4-Year-Old Killed In Hit & Run Seeks Justice

MILFORD (CBS) – Investigators are searching for the driver who struck and killed a four-year-old boy in Milford.

Family and friends broke down as they left flowers, balloons and toys at the site of where Jonathan Loja lost his life.

“I don’t know why anyone would do this he was only four,” his cousin Raquel Tacuri said. “He was a happy lovable boy with a contagious smile.”

Police say on Easter Sunday afternoon, the four-year-old was with his family playing outside when he was fatally struck, possibly by a bright red car on Water Street in Milford. The driver did not stop.

“He was playing with the yo-yo and then he was in the street and he got hit and the person didn’t stop he just kept going,” Tacuri said.

Police are now looking to identify the driver of the small uniquely looking red Scion. Right now, it is still not clear if this is a car responsible but it was caught on several business surveillance cameras in the area.

Moments later you can see what appears to be a police cruiser not far behind. Police are investigating the timing of this horrific scene.

“The person who did this please turn yourself in this family needs justice and needs to have peace of mind,” Tacuri said.

Milford Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.