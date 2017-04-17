Jay Talking Travel: Amtrak’s Pacific “Coast Starlight.” Part One

The world renowned train travel expert Mark Smith, also known as the “Man In Seat 61” says Amtrak’s long-haul passenger trains offer some of the best train travel experiences on the planet. The Coast Starlight, which runs from Seattle to Los Angeles, is one of my two favorites due to the scenery and the fact that you get to spend a night in fabulous Seattle prior to departure. This is the second time I have done this route. It leaves Seattle at about nine in the morning and arrives the next night at iconic Union Station in Los Angeles at about 9:30 the next night. One gets a huge scenery payoff for just a single night on the train.

This episode features the seaside viewing on day one of the journey.

The "Man In Seat 61" was an honored Jay Talking guest

or via the podcast app on your mobile device.