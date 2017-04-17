WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Bruins’ David Krejci A Game-Time Decision For Game 3 Vs. Senators

April 17, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, David Krejci, NHL Playoffs, Ottawa Senators, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — David Krejci will be a game-time decision for the Bruins on Monday night, as their first-round playoff series with the Ottawa Senators shifts to Boston.

The B’s forward missed the first two games in Ottawa after being a late scratch ahead of last Wednesday’s Game 1 with an upper-body injury. He participated in Monday’s morning skate, and sounded somewhat optimistic that he’d be back on the ice when the puck drops for Game 3 at the TD Garden.

“We’ll see how it goes tonight,” Krejci told reporters on Monday morning. “I felt better yesterday. Today, I felt better than yesterday, so we’ll see how it goes.”

While Krejci said he feels “really close,” interim head coach Bruce Cassidy won’t make a call on his forward’s status until just before Monday night’s Game 3.

“Krejci will be a game-time decision, he’ll go for warmups,” said Cassidy. “He obviously skated this morning, [and is] feeling better.”

Krejci played in all 82 games during the regular season, and said it has been extremely frustrating to miss Boston’s first playoff games in three seasons.

“Playing all 82 games and then you have to miss the first two games of the playoffs, it was definitely disappointing. [It was] frustrating, but what can you do?” said Krejci, who finished with 54 points during the regular season.

The Bruins took Game 1 in Ottawa and then jumped out to a 3-1 lead in Saturday’s Game 2 before the Senators stormed back to win 4-3 in overtime and knot the series up at a game apiece.

Tune in to Bruins-Senators Game 3 on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Bruins. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.!

