Hug, Schar Set New World Records In Boston Marathon Wheelchair Races

BOSTON (CBS) – Two new world records were set in the wheelchair division of the 2017 Boston Marathon Monday.

In a thrilling men’s race, Marcel Hug of Switzerland edged out Ernst van Dyk of South Africa by one second at the finish line.

Hug defended his title with a new world record time of 1:18:03.

The old record was 1:18:25, set at the 2012 Boston Marathon, by Joshua Cassidy of Canada.

Manuela Schar of Switzerland won the women’s race in 1:28:17, shattering the previous world record by 5 minutes and 49 seconds. That record was set in the 2011 Boston Marathon by Wakako Tsuchida of Japan.

“What a crazy day, I can’t believe it,” said Schar. “So far, it was the perfect day.”

Watch: Schar’s World Record Finish

She said she didn’t know about her world record until after she crossed the finish line.

“I didn’t even think about it when I was on the road,” she said. “I just wanted to go as fast as I could, I can’t believe it was enough.”

Watch: Schar: ‘It Was The Perfect Day’

Schar and Hug each earned $20,000 for the win, $10,000 for the new world records and $7,500 for the new course records.

Defending women’s champion Tatyana McFadden finished fourth, two weeks after having surgery.

“Two weeks ago, I was in the hospital, and today I just really wanted to get back on it,” she told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “This was a really good start, especially after being in the hospital, so it can only go up from here.”

Watch: Tatyana McFadden Interview