WATCH LIVE: Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV | Finish Line Camera | 12:15PM: Heartbreak Hill
LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NewsRadio | Follow Live Blog | Weather Forecast | Road Closures | Complete Coverage

Hug, Schar Set New World Records In Boston Marathon Wheelchair Races

April 17, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: 121st Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon, Ernst Van Dyk, Manuela Schar, Marcel Hug, Tatyana McFadden

BOSTON (CBS) – Two new world records were set in the wheelchair division of the 2017 Boston Marathon Monday.

In a thrilling men’s race, Marcel Hug of Switzerland edged out Ernst van Dyk of South Africa by one second at the finish line.

hug Hug, Schar Set New World Records In Boston Marathon Wheelchair Races

Marcel Hug edged out Ernst van Dyk at the finish line., setting a new world record. (WBZ-TV)

Hug defended his title with a new world record time of 1:18:03.

The old record was 1:18:25, set at the 2012 Boston Marathon, by Joshua Cassidy of Canada.

womenwc Hug, Schar Set New World Records In Boston Marathon Wheelchair Races

Manuela Schar set a new world record in the women’s wheelchair race. (WBZ-TV)

Manuela Schar of Switzerland won the women’s race in 1:28:17, shattering the previous world record by 5 minutes and 49 seconds.  That record was set in the 2011 Boston Marathon by Wakako Tsuchida of Japan.

“What a crazy day, I can’t believe it,” said Schar. “So far, it was the perfect day.”

Watch: Schar’s World Record Finish

She said she didn’t know about her world record until after she crossed the finish line.

“I didn’t even think about it when I was on the road,” she said. “I just wanted to go as fast as I could, I can’t believe it was enough.”

Watch: Schar: ‘It Was The Perfect Day’

 

Schar and Hug each earned $20,000 for the win, $10,000 for the new world records and $7,500 for the new course records.

Defending women’s champion Tatyana McFadden finished fourth, two weeks after having surgery.

“Two weeks ago, I was in the hospital, and today I just really wanted to get back on it,” she told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “This was a really good start, especially after being in the hospital, so it can only go up from here.”

Watch: Tatyana McFadden Interview

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia