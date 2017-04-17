WATCH LIVE: BOSTON MARATHON ON WBZ-TV LISTEN LIVE: WBZ NEWSRADIO
Scenes From The 121st Running Of The Boston Marathon

April 17, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of runners took part in the 121st Boston Marathon, each one with a unique story.

Elite runners, charity teams, and wheelchair competitors made their way from Hopkinton to Boston as enthusiastic fans cheered them on the entire way to Boylston Street.

Take a look at some of the day’s video highlights:

The Start Of The Men’s Wheelchair Race

The Start Of The Mobility-Impaired Race

Pete Frates’ Brother Andrew Running For ALS Awareness

Bobby Carpenter Pushing Denna Laing In First Marathon Together

Scott Middlemiss, Big Heart Foundation Founder, Running 3rd Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Patrick Downes

Katherine Switzer, First Woman To Officially Run Boston Marathon

Mass Eye & Ear Team 

Runners Take Buses From Boston To Hopkinton

