Scenes From The 121st Running Of The Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of runners took part in the 121st Boston Marathon, each one with a unique story.
Elite runners, charity teams, and wheelchair competitors made their way from Hopkinton to Boston as enthusiastic fans cheered them on the entire way to Boylston Street.
Take a look at some of the day’s video highlights:
The Start Of The Men’s Wheelchair Race
The Start Of The Mobility-Impaired Race
Pete Frates’ Brother Andrew Running For ALS Awareness
Bobby Carpenter Pushing Denna Laing In First Marathon Together
Scott Middlemiss, Big Heart Foundation Founder, Running 3rd Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Patrick Downes
Katherine Switzer, First Woman To Officially Run Boston Marathon
Mass Eye & Ear Team
Runners Take Buses From Boston To Hopkinton