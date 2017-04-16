BOSTON MARATHON: LIVE COVERAGE 7AM WBZ-TV, 9AM WBZ-AM & CBSBOSTON.COM
Proposal Made To Name Highways After Slain Auburn Police Officer

April 16, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Auburn, Auburn Police, Leicester, Officer Tarentino, Ronald Tarentino

AUBURN (AP) — A legislative effort is underway to name stretches of two Massachusetts highways in honor of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Three state lawmakers are co-sponsoring the bill to name a section of Route 20 in Auburn and a portion of Route 9 in Leicester after Auburn Police Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr.

Tarentino was shot in the back last May by a man he had pulled over.

Tarentino and his family lived in Leicester and he had served with the town’s police department before joining Auburn’s force.

The bill was discussed at a recent meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation.

One sponsor, Republican state Rep. Paul Frost, says renaming the highways would be a fitting and lasting tribute to Tarentino’s sacrifice.

