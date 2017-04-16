WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Hundreds Attend Annual Blessing Of The Runners At Old South Church

April 16, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Blessing of the Runners, Boston, Boston Marathon, Karyn Regal, Old South Church, Paul Burton

BOSTON (CBS) — About a thousand people packed the Old South Church Sunday morning for the annual Blessing of the Runners ahead of Marathon Monday.

There were long lines outside the church stretching around the corner, and some who could not get in had to wait for an afternoon service.

Boston Marathon bombing hero Carlos Arredondo offered the blessing of the runners this year.

“Before giving the blessings, I really was crying,” Arredondo told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal. “It’s so emotional, it’s amazing.”

Tripp Parlaine, here in Boston from Atlanta, called it incredibly moving.

“I had friends that were here when the bombs went off, but I wasn’t here then, so seeing that and having him be here and give that was pretty incredible,” he said.

After the blessing, a lone bagpiper marched up the aisle at the packed Old South Church and joined the joyous musicians at the altar.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

