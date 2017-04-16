USS Constitution Crew Gives Easter Sunrise Service On Deck Of Old Ironsides

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — Dozens turned out to take part in an annual Easter Morning service given by U.S. Navy crew members aboard the USS Constitution.
The non-denominational service, which was open to the public and free of charge, began shortly after 7 a.m.
Services were led by Navy Chaplain Lt. Matthew Drayton.
“Surely as this sun rises today, off the deck of this mighty ship, the risen Christ calls out to us to live a life of adventure and mission, and to face our fears with the ressurection confidence, because he has conquered, and with his help, so can we,” Lt. Drayton told those gathered on deck.
Jennifer Powell of Winthrop told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe that attending the service is an annual family tradition.
“I’m from the Midwest originally, so for me to be able to be on this ship on Easter is really special, because this is the resurrection,” she said.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports