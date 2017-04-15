One Boston Day: Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh Lay Wreaths At Marathon Finish Line

LIVE 2:49PM: One Boston Day Moment Of Silence At Marathon Finish Line
April 15, 2017 9:39 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh laid wreaths on Boylston Street Saturday morning as the city paused to reflect on the four-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Mayor Walsh declared April 15 to be One Boston Day back in 2015, with the goal of taking a negative event and turning it into a positive one. He envisioned the day as an opportunity for Boston residents to spread goodwill and give back to the community.

Three spectators–Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, and Krystle Campbell–were killed when the bombs exploded, and more than 260 people were injured. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier was killed days later by the bombers.

The families of Richard and Lu stood with mayor as a moment of silence was held for the victims.

A moment of silence will be held at the marathon finish line at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, the minute that the bombs went off.

