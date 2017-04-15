WATCH LIVE: The Making Of New Boston Marathon Documentary

Barnstable Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer

April 15, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Barnstable Police, Drug Arrest, Michael Cahoon

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Barnstable Police have arrested a man for allegedly trafficking heroin and other narcotics.

Michael Cahoon was arrested Friday in Barnstable as he and his girlfriend were leaving his 7 Duffy Road residence.

After searching the house, authorities found a plastic bag with approximately 40 grams of Fentanyl in the suspect’s bedroom. Detectives also located what they say are “unprescribed pharmaceuticals.”

Authorities also found a large number of plastic bags and other chemicals used in drug trafficking operations. Police also seized $4,000 cash found in Cahoon’s bedroom.

Cahoon was taken into custody and was arraigned in Barnstable District Court. Bail was set at $7,500.

