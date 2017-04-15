WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Activists Marking Tax Day By Demanding Trump Release Taxes

April 15, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Cambridge, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren, tax day, Tax Returns

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — Activists are marking Tax Day in Massachusetts by converging on Cambridge Common to demand President Donald Trump release all of his tax returns.

Saturday’s rally will also call on the all-Democratic Massachusetts Congressional delegation to oppose Trump’s budget proposal. They say the proposed cuts to health care, education, transportation are cruel and inhumane.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Trump has cited an audit as the reason he won’t release his taxes.

The protesters are getting support from U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat posted an online video Friday calling on Congress to force Trump to release his tax returns.

Warren said the American public has a right to know more about Trump’s business ties, debts, and how Trump’s organization may be benefiting from his presidency.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

