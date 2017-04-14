NightSide – Should Trump Go Through Congress Before Using Force?

BOSTON (CBS) – Last week, President Trump authorized an airstrike in Syria in response to a chemical weapon attack. We’ve also seen U.S. ships being sent towards North Korea, and earlier today, the U.S. dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in our arsenal on an ISIS target in Afghanistan. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer would not comment on whether or not President Trump was involved in that decision, but the weapon, dubbed “the Mother Of All Bombs”, has never been used in combat before. Should President Trump ask Congress for broader military authorization in fighting the war on terror? Do you feel the President should have the power to use military force without Congressional approval? Are you on board with this more aggressive foreign policy, even though Trump ran on a platform closer to isolationism?

Originally broadcast April 13th, 2017.