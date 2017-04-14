Keller @ Large: Message For Disappointed Trump Believers

BOSTON (CBS) – “Donald Trump’s true believers are losing the faith,” an article on the website Politico asserts, and the supporting evidence makes for a bit of a sad read.

“We expect him to keep his word, and right now he’s not keeping his word,” says one supporter, who’s especially disappointed to see ultra-populist Steve Bannon on the outs with the president.

“There was always the question of, ‘Did he really believe this stuff?’” says another fan. “Apparently, the answer is, ‘Not as much as you’d like.’”

Trump-boosting radio talk-show hosts like Laura Ingraham are expressing public disappointment over Trump’s overseas military interventions.

Others wanted more economic nationalism or quicker tax reform, and are upset to see little being done.

“Trump voters ‘felt like they were voting for an anti-establishment candidate,” says one Florida Trumpster. “But they’re losing faith. Why does he have these people around him?’”

I have two things to say to these folks.

1) You didn’t pay close enough attention to what his public and private life told us about who Trump really was and instead projected your own fantasies onto him; and

2) Campaigning is always very different from governing, no matter who the president is.

It’s like what the “Animal House” frat brothers said to Flounder after destroying his father’s car:

“You (bleeped) up. You trusted us.”

