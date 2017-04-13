NightSide – Is It Time To Talk To Each Other Again?

BOSTON (CBS) – After the 2016 election, many people felt that they couldn’t even talk to friends or family members that disagreed with them politically. But while this is a natural reaction to one of the most contentious election cycles we’ve ever seen, is it time to start talking to each other again? Do you worry about the increasing number of people who only surround themselves with news and media that fits with their views and beliefs? Should we be doing more as a country to move outside our echo chambers?
Originally broadcast April 12th, 2017.