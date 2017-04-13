Police Search For BU Student After Personal Items Found Along Charles River

April 13, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Boston University, Missing Woman

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing Boston University law student whose belongings were found early Thursday morning along the Charles River.

Tamika Jeune, 26, lives in an off-campus apartment on Beacon Street in Boston. She is originally from Dorchester.

Jeune has not been seen in her dorm or her home.

tamikajeune Police Search For BU Student After Personal Items Found Along Charles River

Tamika Jeune. (Image Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Her computer, Boston University ID, wallet, a pair of shoes and other items were found by someone walking near the Charles River.

State Police do not know if she entered the river, but are searching as a precaution.

Anyone with information on Jeune’s location is asked to call State Police detectives at (617) 740-7544.

A Boston University spokesman did not have a comment at this point in the search.

