Police Search For BU Student After Personal Items Found Along Charles River

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing Boston University law student whose belongings were found early Thursday morning along the Charles River.
Tamika Jeune, 26, lives in an off-campus apartment on Beacon Street in Boston. She is originally from Dorchester.
Jeune has not been seen in her dorm or her home.
Her computer, Boston University ID, wallet, a pair of shoes and other items were found by someone walking near the Charles River.
State Police do not know if she entered the river, but are searching as a precaution.
Anyone with information on Jeune’s location is asked to call State Police detectives at (617) 740-7544.
A Boston University spokesman did not have a comment at this point in the search.