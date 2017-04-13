Visit the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo

The John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo is the Official Number Pick-up for the Boston Marathon and is widely recognized as the running industry’s premier expo for new products and services. The 2017 Expo will feature more than 200 exhibitors and will attract over 100,000 attendees including over 30,000 Official Boston Marathon Entrants.
Among the attendees are the world’s top marathoners, elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts, thousands of serious runners, and the general public. The three-day John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo kicking off the Boston Marathon weekend is free and open to the public.
Be sure to stop by the John Hancock booth (#1520) for fun activities! Check out a video preview of the race course, decorate cheer cards, and get your commemorative bumper sticker. After you explore the expo, venture outside to Boylston Street to experience the pre-event excitement and get some race day swag from John Hancock Ambassadors.
SHOW HOURS
Friday, April 14th: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday, April 15th: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sunday, April 16th: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Monday, April 17th: Expo Closed: Boston Marathon Race Day
