Gov. Baker Receives Annual Buzz Cut For Cancer Research

BOSTON (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker continued to fulfill a campaign trail promise for the third year in a row — by having his hair cut for the Granite Telecommunications ‘Saving by Shaving’ event.

The annual fundraiser on Thursday raises awareness for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and supports pancreatic cancer research.

“We are all doing something very special here,” said Baker, who received a buzz cut. “And the best part of all is, because this [hair] is a renewable resource, we all get to back and do this next year, and the year after, and the year after, and the year after!”

Along with the Governor, local leaders such as Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy, Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, and President/CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Laurie Glimcher, were present.

Hundreds of people are getting their haircut at Granite Telecommunications to raise money for cancer research at Dana-Farber. pic.twitter.com/eIm2l3sPlX — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) April 13, 2017

Baker continued, “The more that we all do to help support efforts like this so that someday this disease can be beaten into the ground where it belongs, the better off we as a society will be.”

According to the governor, over the last three years, ‘Saving by Shaving’ has raised almost $9.7 million for Dana-Farber.

This year, Granite Telecommunications announced they will be donating $5 million to the cancer institute.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports