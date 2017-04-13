Bylaw Stops New Adam Sandler Movie From Being Shot At Danvers Home

DANVERS (CBS) – The town of Danvers put the brakes on a family’s plan to let Adam Sandler film part of his next movie in their home.
Kelly and Frank Delany said Sandler’s production company approached them about using their home.
They were excited about the idea but the town bylaw led the town manager to shut down the idea.
The Delanys said it is a mistake not just for them but for Danvers. “This was going to be a financial bonanza for the town, and it’s just going to be pushed away to another town that’s happy to eat this up with a spoon,” Frank Delany said.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said there is not a special permit process in the zoning bylaw. “The Bylaw has been applied consistently in Danvers for more than three decades, including in 2009 when this same film company approached the Town and received the same guidance,” Bartha told WBZ-TV.
He says the only fix is to ask the Selectmen and Planning Board to to change the bylaw’s language and then have it approved by a Town Meeting.