WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

50 Years Later, Kathrine Switzer Still Making An Impact On The Boston Marathon

April 13, 2017 6:02 PM By Lisa Hughes
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Boston Marathon, Kathrine Switzer, Lisa Hughes, WBZ-TV

BOSTON (CBS) — It was just 50 years ago that women still weren’t allowed to run marathons. Kathrine Switzer thought that was silly.

A journalism student at Syracuse at the time, she entered the 1967 Boston Marathon under her initials — K.V. Switzer, and was given bib No. 261.

But becoming the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon was not going to be a walk in the park.

“It was a life changing incident. Everything changed,” she recently told WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes. “I said, ‘This is going to change my life, maybe going to change women’s sports and change the world.'”

The world was indeed changing that afternoon, and Switzer was a part of it. It started when she first crossed the start line in Hopkinton, and then took an odd and unforgettable turn just two miles down the road in Ashland.

“I heard these shoes behind me,” she recalled. “I turned and there was Jock Semple. He pounced on me and said, ‘Get the hell out of my race! Give me those numbers!’ He pushed me and tried to rip my numbers off.”

Switzer managed to escape the then-race director with the help of her boyfriend. It was a jarring altercation, one that almost led her to drop out. But she didn’t, and continued her run towards history.

kathrine switzer 50 Years Later, Kathrine Switzer Still Making An Impact On The Boston Marathon

Jock Semple, center right, tries to rip the number off Kathrine Switzer during the 1967 Boston Marathon. Switzer would complete the race to become the first woman to ‘officially’ run the Boston Marathon. (Paul Connell/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

It was over those next 24 miles that Switzer realized that she had found her purpose.

“Why aren’t other women here? I realized they were afraid and didn’t have the opportunities, and I wanted to create those opportunities for them,” she said.

And she did. She was the driving force behind the Avon Women’s Road Race Series, the first Women’s Olympic Marathon in 1984, and she was there when women were finally allowed to run Boston in 1972.

No one was more surprised than Switzer to realize that the 261 bib she wore that day in 1967 — the one that Semple couldn’t wrestle away from her — had become a symbol to women all over the world.

“At first I thought 261 was just digits. When I heard the stories, saw pictures — pictures of tattoos … those are forever. It is forever,” she said.

The story behind 261 is Switzer’s story itself. It gives other women energy and empowerment.

Four years ago, Edith Zuschmann started a running club where she lives in Austria, and named it “261 Fearless.” That marked the birth of a movement.

There are now 261 Fearless clubs all over the world, communities of women focused on only on running, but staying active to stay healthy.

“It’s not about becoming faster or becoming a better athlete,” said Edith Zuschmann. “It’s about just enjoying being active, to stay fit and stay healthy.”

But it’s more than just running for this pioneer.

“My goal is to reach women in places right now where they’re not allowed to leave the house alone, drive a car or get an education,” said Switzer. “If running can give them a sense of strength, where they are no longer victims and vunerable, that’s what I hope it can do.”

It was 50 years ago that they tried to throw Kathrine Switzer out of the race. On Monday, she will lead a group of 125 runners representing 261 Fearless, and she will be celebrated from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

“Now that she’s getting into her later years, you’d think she’d sit back and say, ‘I’ve done my part.’ But now I think 261 Fearless is going to be her biggest achievement,” said runner Rosy Spraker.

“Running my 50th anniversary, I’m very lucky that physically I can undertake it. It is going to be a joyful celebration,” said Switzer, whose 261 became just the second number to be retired on Thursday.

There are currently 26 different 261 Fearless clubs around the world, including two in the Boston area. Click here for more information.

More from Lisa Hughes
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia