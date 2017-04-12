Worcester Police Seeking Man Who Tried To Break Into Islamic Center

WORCESTER (CBS) — Police said they are searching for a man seen in security footage trying to break into the Worcester Islamic Center early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the Alhuda Academy on East Mountain Street around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a man kicking the building’s doors and trying to get inside.
When they got there, they found the back door open and ajar, but a search of the building found that nothing had been stolen–and the man was not there.
“Our center which is a place of worship as well as a pre-k to 8th grade school was targeted last night,” the center wrote on their Facebook page. “Please spread this picture and video and be safe. God help us all.”
Worcester Police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact them.