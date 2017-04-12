Wednesday’s Child: 15-Year-Old David

David is a sweet and easygoing 15-year-old boy of Caucasian descent. He interacts very well with the adults in his life and enjoys exploring his environment in many ways; his favorite being through sense of touch. David is on the Autism spectrum and benefits from tactile experiences that include knocking over objects to hear how they sound and banging toys together to examine how it feels. Some of David’s other favorite activities include swinging on swings and riding his bike. David is mainly non-verbal but knows some sign language and uses picture exchange communication (PEC) as well. David needs some assistance with daily living activities but others he has mastered. David is currently placed in a group care setting where he is well liked by all. The staff feel that he has enormous potential and he is learning new skills all the time. David attends a specialized school and has an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) to assist with academic needs.

Legally freed for adoption, David would do well in a family of any constellation, as an only child or with older siblings. David’s ideal family should be willing to provide constant supervision and also be strong advocates for David throughout his life. A family who has knowledge about children on the Autism spectrum would also be preferred. David has the ability to grow, learn and thrive under the guidance of a patient and loving family that will help him to reach his potential.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.