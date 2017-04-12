WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
New Study Explains Why Your Shoelaces Keep Coming Untied

April 12, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Study

BERKELEY, Calif. (CBS) – The problem is as mystifying as it is frustrating: No matter how many times or how tightly you tie your shoelaces, they keep coming undone.

Well now science may be able to explain what keeps going wrong down by your feet. New research from the University of California-Berkeley finds that it all comes down to “knot mechanics.”

“A double whammy of stomping and whipping forces acts like an invisible hand, loosening the knot and then tugging on the free ends of your laces until the whole thing unravels,” researchers said in a statement.

tying shoes New Study Explains Why Your Shoelaces Keep Coming Untied

A soccer player helps ties the shoelaces of a teammate. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

To see that unraveling up close, the team pointed a camera at the sneakers of the study co-author running on a treadmill. Then they watched slow motion footage that shows exactly how the shoelace comes undone.

“When running, your foot strikes the ground at seven times the force of gravity. The knot stretches and then relaxes in response to that force,” they said. “As the knot loosens, the swinging leg applies an inertial force on the free ends of the laces, which rapidly leads to a failure of the knot in as few as two strides after inertia acts on the laces.”

The study also answered another vexing question about shoelaces – why they sometimes stay tied perfectly for a long time before suddenly coming undone.

“It’s not until you get one little bit of motion to cause loosening that starts this avalanche effect leading to knot failure,” Study co-author Christine Gregg said.

Why spend time studying shoelaces at all? It may one day help scientists learn more about other knotted structures, like DNA.

